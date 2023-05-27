Wema Sepetu: Fame made me suicidal





Diamond Platnumz’s former flame Wema Sepetu has confessed of having suicidal thoughts because of the burden she has carried of being famous.

The actress plunged into the limelight and showbiz world when she was crowned Miss Tanzania in 2006.

Ever since, Wema says, she has lived under intense burning heat of being famous, something that has occasionally affected her mental status.

“Since 2006 to date it’s always been a pressure for me. Many bad things are always said about me, and so little of my success or good. Most people always tend to think that I am weak but if they were in my shoes, they would have died a long time,” Wema said in a recent interview with Clouds TV.

However, Wema, who is known for being open about her life, said despite being courageous, there have been moments where she has almost tripped.

“There are times I want to make some very bad decisions but then again there is always this inner voice that keeps warning me,” she said.

At the moment her relationship with musician Whozu continues to be the talk of the town.

Despite predictions by skeptics that relationship wouldn’t survive the test of time, the couple has now been together for more than a year now.

