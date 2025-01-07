Wema Sepetu on why not having Diamond’s child still hurts





Famous Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has opened up on her old unhealed wounds from her relationship with Bongo Flava star singer Diamond Platnumz.

Wema says she regrets not being able to give Diamond a child, claiming there was never another man she was as madly in love with as she was with the Bongo Flava hitmaker.

“I would cry a lot every time I had my period because I was so desperate to give Diamond a child. It hurt me so much every time I had my period. I really wanted to have his baby because he happened to be the only man I was ever deeply in love with in my entire life,” Wema told Mino TV in a recent interview.

Ms Sepetu, was already a household name in the Tanzanian entertainment industry when she began dating Diamond shortly after the singer burst into the limelight.

The couple became the talk of the town throughout their relationship, with entertainment publications devoting acres of space to covering their relationship week in and week out.

The couple had a deep love for each other, as evidenced by their participation in a blood covenant as a symbol of their commitment, a decision Wema says she didn’t want to make because they were young at the time.

Their affection was even immortalized in a song titled “Nawaza,” which Diamond dedicated to Wema.

The couple had an on-and-off relationship for more than five years before splitting for good in 2014 when Diamond began an affair with Ugandan-South African socialite Zari Hassan, who almost immediately conceived the singer’s only daughter, Tiffah, who was born in November 2015 and later a son Prince Nillian. Diamond also has a son with Tanzanian socialite Hamisa Mobetto conceived at a time the singer was still dating Zari. Chibu Dangote also has another son with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna whom he dated after splitting with Zari.

Several Tanzanian blogs have previously reported that Wema’s inability to conceive was the reason for their split, as Diamond was desperate to have a child.

Since the split, Wema has openly and publicly stated that she is still desperate to have a baby after several failed attempts, including two miscarriages while dating comedian and former Big Brother Africa winner Idris Sultan.

In 2018, after flying to India for specialized treatment, Wema opened up about her struggles with infertility, revealing that she suffered from polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD).

PCOD is a hormonal disorder whose symptoms are enlarged ovaries containing multiple small cysts that prevent the ovaries from fertilizing. The condition has no cure, but some treatments can help manage the symptoms.