Wema Sepetu: I have someone in my life and I’m very much in love





Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has opened up about her new flame but still remains hesitant to reveal his identity to the public. In a recent interview with a Tanzanian digital platform E Digital, the actress said she has found love again and is very happy.

“I think for the longest time I have decided to put my relationship very private. I have someone in my life and I am very much in love but I just don’t want to put him out in the open,” she said.

Sepetu however said the new man in her life is neither in the entertainment industry nor is he popular. The actress also denied dating Bongo Flava artiste Whozu.

“Whozu be like a brother to me. I happen to be around male friends more than female friends because I feel safe around men. I call some of them about something about me and they are never jealous about it. Out of love men wish you well,” she said.

“Whozu and I have been friends for too long. I have been helping to save his marriage. I have heard claims about me dating him but I will not stop being his friend, he is a good person and a good friend. I support his music as well,” she said.

In October 2021, Sepetu lamented about how her life was incomplete as she had missed falling in love. On that occasion she shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing to Tiwa Savage’s hit Somebody’s Son.

At that time Sepetu gave a clear hint that she wasn’t getting back with her ex-lover singer Diamond Platnumz, saying she was not comfortable talking about the topic.

“Why is this question always haunting me? I am tired of this question,” she said.