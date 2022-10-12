We’re still on the edge! Grace Ekirapa speaks after 15 celebs gush over their baby





Celebrity couple Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa finally unveiled their daughter’s face to the public on October 9, 2022- roughly five months after she was born on April 21, 2022.

“Ladies and gentlemen, meet baby Jasmine Ariah Lenguro Tokodi,” Ekirapa captioned photos of her adorable baby girl.

The same introductions were made by Tokodi on his Instagram account as well as he added that Jasmine has stolen his heart.

“Her little hand stole my heart, her little feet ran away with it. My everything,” said Tokodi.

Both parents revealed that they had been longing to share the happiness their baby brings them, a change from choosing to keep her private and away from prying eyes.

In photos posted of Jasmine since her birth, her face was always either hidden using emojis, her face turned away from the camera or covered strategically in a baby shawl.

Jasmine was born on the same day Pascal celebrates his birthday too.

“To the man whose absence I am allergic to and whose presence I am addicted to @pascaltokodi.

I asked God for a gift for your birthday and He gave me something even money can’t buy.”

She added, “Today you welcome your princess into the world because she is the gift God decided to give you for your birthday and I am honoured to have had the privilege of carrying her for us.

Happy birthday my love and happy born day to Baby AJ. I love you two so much,” Ekirapa said on the day she gave birth.

Among those who gushed over baby Jasmine were several celebrities and influencers who couldn’t hold back their online-in-law love for the chubby cherub:

“Aaaaw, I want one,” said actress Jacky Vike.

“She is gorgeous,” added Citizen TV primetime news anchor Mashirima Kapombe.

“That’s it! Baby fever mode activated…too adorable,” said celebrity DJ Pierra Makena.

Phil the Director, Willis Raburu, Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers, Manasseh Nyaga, actress Celestine Gachuhi, and Milly Wa Jesus all posted smiling emojis with hearts for eyes, red hearts and phrases such as priceless, lovely and adorable.

“Oh my word, she’s so cute,” said news anchor Frida Mwaka.

“OMG! Cuteness overload!,” added Michelle Ntalami.

Lulu Hassan gushed as Wahu Kagwi exclaimed how precious Jasmine was.

Janet Mbugua and Masawe Japanni were over the moon over Jasmine’s cuteness and several others wished the baby good health.

On October 11, 2022, Grace Ekirapa returned to Instagram to reveal they were still on edge about introducing their baby to the public but we’re happy with all the “beautiful messages and declarations made regarding baby AJ.”

“Hey guys, I would like to say a big thank you to all of you for the beautiful messages and declarations you made regarding baby AJ.

I might not be able to respond to all the texts and DMs so please accept my thank you note.

This was a big step for us to show her to the world and we are still on edge. We decree a blessing to everybody who is trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

May God bless you with a baby’s cry of your own and the joy of watching them grow in Jesus’ name.

I am excited to have a daughter because the clothes and style I wanted to pull as a child have just had a second chance.

At least until she starts understanding fashion and thinks mummy is old fashion. Anyway, so for now let me have fun,” said Ekirapa in part.

