Western countries continue congratulating Ruto as UK plays ‘neutral’

President-elect William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi on August 20, 2022 after Kenya Kwanza Alliance signed a post-election agreement with UDM party leaders. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President-elect William Ruto on Tuesday received a message of congratulation from Serbia following his win in the concluded election. The message from Serbia was delivered to Ruto by Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac.

Congratulatory messages have been flowing in from other leaders across the world since Monday last week when the outgoing Deputy President was declared the winner of the just concluded General Election.

On Monday, Ruto received a congratulatory message from President of Israel Isaac Herzog that was delivered by Ambassador Michael Lotem.

Dr Ruto assured Ambassador Lotem of a strong bilateral ties between the two countries under his administration in key areas such as universal healthcare, agriculture and water provision.

Last week, Russia, through its embassy in Nairobi, also congratulated Dr Ruto for his win.

In the meantime, with Dr Ruto’s main challenger Raila Odinga having filed a petition to challenge the election results, United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott has stated that the UK does not support any candidate or parties that took part in the election, and that it will only respect the voice of the people of Kenya.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically reiterate that the UK does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections. Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya. We meet people from across the political spectrum to explain the UK’s programmes and partnership with Kenya, including independent institutions,” Ambassador Marriott said.

3/3: The international community put out a statement on the process which I fully support.



Kenya will remain a vital partner for the UK through our Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/XDDIDuZBgo — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) August 22, 2022

The announcement of Dr Ruto as the President-elect was immediately dismissed by the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Mr Odinga.

On Monday, the coalition filed a petition at the Supreme Court. The petition will be determined on September 5.