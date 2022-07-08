Wetang’ula changes his wardrobe after ‘unpolished shoes’ incident





Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula has seemingly changed his wardrobe after that being the butt of jokes for recently attending a function at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in “unpolished shoes.”

On that occasion, Wetang’ula was in the company of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate and other Kenya Kwanza leaders, including Aisha Jumwa, Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, Aden Duale, Ndindi Nyoro and Jimmy Kahindi.

They all looked polished, from head to toe.

It’s only Wetang’ula, in his “unpolished shoes” who sort of looked out of place in a group photo the leaders took.

But now, after all the trolls and memes, Wetang’ula has unleashed his new wardrobe. Photos of the “new-look” Wetang’ula, which have been widely shared on social media, show the Bungoma Senator in black trousers and a green shirt with black and white stripes on the sleeves. He also spots Nike sneakers of similar colours to his shirt. He tops up his suave look with a baseball cap that matches the sneakers.

Wetang’ula, who is seeking to be re-elected as Bungoma Senator through his Ford Kenya party, has been promised the Senate Speaker’s post in the Kenya Kwanza government should the coalition, under DP Ruto’s leadership, emerge victorious in the August 9 General Election.