Wetangula gains commanding lead in Bungoma race





Moses Wetangula is on course to retain his Bungoma Senator seat, an opinion poll by Mizani Africa indicates.

The seasoned politician, who doubles up as the Ford-Kenya party leader is seeking re-election for the third consecutive time, and the poll suggests he has attained a 72.1% lead.

Charles Kibabani Ngome is a distant second with 16.4% with Herman Kasili with 10.4% trailing in third place.

A paltry 1.1% are decided, the poll indicates.

Wetangula elected to defend his seat after dropping his presidential bid and electing to support Deputy President William Ruto.

Wetangula’s move to defend his seat despite having been promised the National Assembly Speaker role under a Ruto government has raised eyebrows.

He has defended his decision, claiming it will offer him a chance to employ more people from his community in the event Ruto wins.

“Many have asked why I’m defending my seat despite getting a 30% in the Kenya Kwanza government, I am not looking for personal gain the shares we have gotten in the Kenya Kwanza agreement will be distributed in the government,” Wetangula said.