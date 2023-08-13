Wetangula, Mudavadi, Oparanya tussle for ‘Luhya spokesperson’ post

Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula during their stint as NASA Co-Principals PHOTO | NATION.

A group of lawmakers from the Luhya community has declared their support for National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula as their spokesperson.

Speaking at Musoli in Kakamega, the politicians, led by the chairman of Western parliamentary causes and Sirisia MP, John Waluke said Wetang’ula’s position in the government makes him the ideal candidate to negotiate on behalf of the community.

A veteran politican and former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wetangula, also a respected lawyer, constitutionally is the third in command in the government hierachy, after President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In response, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula expressed his full endorsement of the ongoing bipartisan negotiations between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio brigades, emphasizing their crucial role in restoring peace nationwide.

He stressed the importance of a peaceful environment as a catalyst for national progress and commended Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s decision to halt nationwide protests, highlighting the significance of dialogue in resolving challenges.

Wetang’ula also emphasised the need for unity among leaders in Kenya and the Luhya region, emphasizing their contribution to national development and economic growth.

He urged patience among Kenyans, allowing the President time to implement his vision for the nation. He reiterated the critical role of unity within the Luhya community in driving regional progress.

The Speaker delivered his address at St. Anne’s Musoli Girls Secondary School during a fundraiser for a school dormitory construction project, where he and other leaders successfully raised Sh10 Million.

The move to install Wetangula comes weeks after select leaders in Western region spoke of the intent to dethrone Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as Luhya spokesman and replace him with ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

Mudavadi was installed as Luhya spokesperson by Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli during an elaborate traditional ceremony at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega in 2021.

Mudavadi, who elected to back President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential elections, has been accused of not doing enough to champion for the rights of the community.

Despite the move, Mudavadi failed to rally the community to support Ruto as Azimio leader Raila Odinga garnered close to 70% of all votes cast in the region.

The plot to oust Mudavadi was revealed by opposition allied lawmakers namely Eugene Wamalwa, Oparanya, Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

