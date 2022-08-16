Wetangula: Ruto will not victimize anyone who voted for Raila





Moses Wetangula says President-elect William Ruto’s government will not victimize any Kenyan based on how they vote.

Wetangula, a seasoned politician who was elected Bungoma Senator for the third time, made the comment on his socials after Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 polls.

He’s also urged retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead Kenyans in national reconciliation.

“The President-elect WSR and Kenya Kwanza administration will serve the people of Kenya equally regardless of how their regions voted,” he explained.

“I call out retiring President Uhuru to join in the national reconciliation and healing.”

Wetangula, who in the past served as Sirisia lawmaker and Foreign Affairs minister during former president Mwai Kibaki’s government, broke ranks with President Kenyatta to join Ruto in January of 2022.

Mr Ruto was declared the winner of a closely fought election after garnering 50.49 percent of the votes cast against Raila Odinga’s 48.85 percent.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate garnered over 25 percent of the votes cast in 39 of the 47 counties.