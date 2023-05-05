Wetangula urges CS Kindiki to allow media access to Shakahola

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA). PHOTO| COURTESY

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, was the chief guest at the Media Council of Kenya’s Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA).

It was a star-studded event that brought together various professionals in the journalism industry, including prominent politicians.

In his speech, Wetangula shared how his love for journalism began when he was young, and he was thrilled to be part of the ceremony to celebrate the achievements of journalists.

Wetangula’s extensive experience in parliament spanning decades provided a unique perspective on the importance of journalism.

He urged journalists to be diligent in their work and to not only listen to politicians but also question them to get the full story, emphasising the importance of accurate reporting and avoiding false information.

Wetangula commended journalists for their critical role in informing the country and fighting corruption.

He encouraged journalists to continue holding the government and other institutions to account.

Wetangula said he had spoken to his friend, the Cabinet Secretary for Home Affairs and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, and asked him not to prevent the media from going to Shakahola.

In his concluding remarks, the Speaker thanked and saluted the media for exposing what was happening in Shakahola and for their efforts to bring out the truth and protect the rights of the people.

He acknowledged that the media plays a critical role in a democracy and that it is important to recognise their work.

The event was a huge success and journalists felt recognised and appreciated for their important role in informing the public.

The MCK Journalism Excellence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the contribution of journalists to the media industry in Kenya.

It is a platform for journalists to showcase their work, compete for awards and interact with their peers, media professionals and other stakeholders.

The event provides an opportunity for journalists to network, learn and share ideas to promote excellence in journalism in the country.

