Wetangula: Why is Uhuru desperate for a Raila win?





Moses Wetangula says President Uhuru Kenyatta failed in a desperate attempt to woo politicians allied with Deputy President William Ruto towards Raila Odinga’s camp.

Wetangula, a seasoned politician and Bungoma Senator, spoke at a public rally in Kericho at the weekend.

He further criticized President Kenyatta for his move to isolate Ruto from his government in the past five years including a decision to remove most of the DP’s loyalists serving in parliamentary committees.

“The President tried to isolate, embarrass, and humiliate our Deputy President but he failed,” explained Wetangula.

“He came to me and my brother and asked us not to associate with Ruto. I told him we have pushed this man (read Raila) for so long but he has no respect and gratitude.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy have experienced a lukewarm relationship since 2018, with the low lights including an exchange of not so rosy words in public.

The relationship detororiated with the Head of State’e move to announce Odinga as his preferred successor.

Wetangula, also a seasoned lawyer, further warned President Uhuru Kenyatta not to attempt to interfere with the August 2022 polls.

“I’m asking the President to stop using the police and government instruments to sabotage the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC). You do not have authority to do that.”

Wetangula has also called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to stop harassing IEBC officials.