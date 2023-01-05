What a boss! How KBC top honcho stood with Gibson Gathu before his death





The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director, Mr Samuel Maina, was especially mentioned during the burial ceremony of the late Gibson Gathu Mbugua which took place on January 3, 2023, at his Matundura Village home in North Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

According to actor Hiram Mungai, popularly known as Ondiek Nyuka Kwota, Mr Maina was key in raising the much-needed funds for the late Gathu when his finances had been drained as he battled kidney failure and was later hospitalized.

“Before our brother rested, something happened. We had a fundraising, and I would like to especially recognize and thank our KBC MD Mr Samuel Maina, who took it upon himself and led the record breaking fundraising in that organization. I have been with that organization for so many years but the things that have been happening recently, I have never seen,” Mr Mumgai said.

“The first thing is that we were given a bill of over Sh4million. Later, Mr Maina gave his personal contribution, and from there, he walked with us and we kept him abreast of everything that was taking place (in matters concerning the late Gathu) because he was very keen on knowing what was going on.

“The day that our brother left us, after I was told, before I even called the MD, Mr Maina called me and told me what he had been hearing and asked if KBC could broadcast the matter. I asked him to wait for me to first confirm and talk with Margaret (the late Gathu’s wife) but he told me to hurry up because Gibson is a legend, a household name and he wanted the news to break from KBC because he belonged with them. Margaret agreed and the news was broken.

“Our MD airlifted Gibson’s body all the way from Eldoret to Nairobi, direct to Lee Funeral Home. I think he’s going to become the first artiste in Kenya to be taken to Lee. Thank you Samuel. It has been a thing of wonder. I thank you for your presence and we pray for you,” Mr Mungai said.

TV courtroom drama, Vioja Mahakamani, aired on KBC for more than three decades. The show was a production that provided a platforms for some of Kenya’s acting legends to become household names, including the late Gathu who played the role of Court Prosecutor.

The late Gathu died on December 22, 2022, after suffering a cardiac arrest while in a coma. He had been comatose for three months in the intensive care unit prior to his death. He had battled diabetes and kidney failure for years, racking up huge medical bills.

The departed actor underwent a successful kidney transplant in mid-2022 but his health once again deteriorated in September 2022 before he eventually succumbed.

