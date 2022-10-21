‘What am I doing?’ How billionaire tycoon Richard Branson and family quietly scaled Mount Kenya





On October 20, 2022, Sir Richard Branson, a British billionaire tycoon, published his narration of how he and his son, Sam, and Noah, his nephew, recently scaled Mount Kenya to the peak of 5,199 meters above sea level.

In his narration, Sir Branson narrated the excitement, exhaustion, doubts, and exhilaration he and his team felt during the climb for charity.

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson)

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

Their climb was in aims to raise funds for the Big Change, a foundation started by Sam and Noah to make a difference in education reform.

“I’ve always loved an adventure, and there are none more exciting and fulfilling than the Strive Challenge (a series of mass participation endurance events that raise money for Big Change charity).

Looking up at the mountain (Mt Kenya), having climbed Mont Blanc, the Matterhorn, Mt Etna, and Mt Toubkal on previous Strive Challenges, I felt confident.

Before setting off, the impression I got was there wouldn’t be so much technical climbing, and my training would set me in good stead. But, as it turned out, it was pretty brutal,” began Sir Branson.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

The team experienced the wonders of nature, including beautiful sunrises, wondrous waterfalls, gorges, and lakes and the downsides associated with mountain climbing.

“As we climbed higher, the altitude made breathing tough and sleeping even harder. There was freezing cold, driving rain and sleet. There was not as much snow as there used to be due to climate change.

Some Strivers didn’t reach the summit due to altitude sickness and sheer exhaustion. They showed incredible bravery to make the right call and walk more than 12 hours down the mountain through the night in perilous conditions.

The local team who supported us up and down the mountain, carrying equipment, were extraordinary too – thank you all,” added Sir Branson.

Also read: Zari Hassan defends viral video of Diamond explaining why they broke up

At one point, dealing with an injured foot, the cold, and exhaustion during the climb, Branson asked himself what he was doing halfway up a mountain, but he soldiered on. They finally reached the summit just as the sun was rising.

“So many people helped make this adventure happen, and I know the funds raised for Big Change will make a huge difference to education reform (our last Strive event in 2019 raised £1.46 million for Big Change).

Every evening we had inspiring discussions about how to make education for life, not just exams. Sam says starting Big Change is what he and Noah are most proud of, and I can understand why.

There is a long way to go, and I’m sure we will keep Striving to make a difference. I’m looking forward to the next adventure already.” Sir Branson concluded.

The world closely watches the billionaire’s moves, and so it came as a surprise that he was in Kenya and quietly scaled the mountain without much fanfare often associated with activities carried out by wealthy people.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022