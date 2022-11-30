What happens if you don’t repay the Hustler’s fund?





The trending topic by Kenyans on Twitter is how people default on the Huster’s Fund.

President William Ruto launched the fund, saying it would help all Kenyan hustlers irrespective of who they voted for.

The loan amount that can be borrowed is between Sh 500 to Sk 50,0000. The repayment period is after 14 days.

To find out the requirements for applying for the funds, check out the link below.

How to check if you are eligible for the Hustlers Fund

So, what is the loan recovery and collection management process? According to the regulations, this will involve monitoring and evaluating the facility disbursed and repaid to identify

the level of portfolio risks, the following initiatives will be adopted for loan recovery and

management.

Here is the process.

● The borrower will be notified of the due date and outstanding amount 5 days

prior via SMS.

● On the thirtieth day of the facility, the customer is notified that the facility is

due.

● One day after the thirtieth day, the borrower is notified that the facility is now

overdue.

● After the due date, the borrower shall not be eligible to apply for any other

facility with the Fund until the outstanding loan is fully paid.

● Overdue reminders shall be sent every 5 days up to a maximum of 30 days.

As a user of the fund, here is how you can check your loan balance.

● Via USSD dial *254#

● Select Loans

● Check Loan Status

● Select Loan balance

● Enter Mobile Money PIN

● You will receive an SMS message with your Loan balance

On App

● This will be displayed on the Hustler Fund app with an option to hide or unhide

3. Can I pay the loan in part?

● Yes. The borrower may re-pay the loan in full or in part, provided that the full

repayment is done within 14 days.

Most of the Kenyans on Twitter were worried about the penalties they would incur if they defaulted.

15 days after the date of default, the interest rate will be adjusted to 9.5% per annum, and the interest continues to accrue pegged on the in-duplum rule and recovery methods will be initiated.

Is it true that customers will be charged KSh 10 million for default? No. This charge is a penalty to the fund administrators for abusing the monies set aside for the beneficiaries of the fund.

