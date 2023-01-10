What is the issue? Jalang’o defends Sakaja’s billboards

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja gestures during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja gestures during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, has weighed in on Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja’s billboards.

Speaking to members of the fourth estate, Jalang’o questioned why people had a problem with his welcome-back billboards.

“What is the issue when your governor tells you welcome back? You were at your rural abode, you’ve come back and you’ve been informed to leave the jembe and come eat Nairobi’s pilau…where is the problem?” He asked.

Also read: Sakaja responds to request for cash instead of ’empty’ New Year message

Adding that, the billboards remind you to shift your mind to the fact that you are now in Kenya’s capital city.

“If you see the billboard along Waiyaki Way telling you, ‘Welcome back’, that’s your clarion call to start changing your mindset.”

The Langata MP urged the first-time governor to add at least seven more billboards.

Jalang’o, who doubles up as a media personality, lauded governor Sakaja for welcoming people back even after comedian Eric Omondi asked him not to.

“I am calling upon the government to cordon off Nairobi county. Those people should not come back here,” Omondi said.

Also read: I will not back down on making Nairobi work, Sakaja tells his critics

The self-proclaimed president of comedy recorded himself a day after Christmas asking his fans whether they had noted the change in the city when a big bunch of its residents had traveled to their rural homes.

“Have you noticed Nairobi is peaceful? Quiet? Very silent and very clean? And have you asked yourself why? Because the people who contribute chaos, the people who bring problems, prostitution na theft have all left Nairobi. And we know who they are, and they’ve gone to their rural villages. And I am requesting governor Sakaja do not allow them to come back,” he opined.

Omondi is not the only one who has raised the alarm on Sakaja’s billboards. Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have severally asked him who was funding the billboards, while others feel he was wasting money on ‘irrelevant’ moves.

In his defence, Sakaja explained that the project was a self-initiative and that he funded it.

Also read: Nairobi woman explains why she rushed to take a photo with Sakaja