What KOT made of Bishop Silas Yego’s ‘brown envelope’ at State House

Retired Bishop Silas Yego with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House, Nairobi on September 16, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Retired Bishop Silas Yego with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House, Nairobi on September 16, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY





Retired Bishop Silas Yego has excited Kenyans online after being pictured with a brown envelope when he paid a courtesy call on First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House.

The curious brown envelope was clearly visible in one of the pictures the First Lady shared on Twitter after the meeting.

“It was a delight to host Retired Bishop Silas Yego of the African Inland Church (AIC) at State House, Nairobi. Bishop Silas, who officiated my wedding with William, is a father figure and we are grateful for his many years of service to the church and the nation,” the First Lady tweeted.

Kenyans online have since been speculating what may have been inside the brown envelope.

Also read:

Rachel Ruto hosts Zimbabwean pastor who prophesied William Ruto’s victory

Rachel Ruto hosts Zimbabwean pastor who prophesied William Ruto’s victory

When the good old Bishop came in and when he left the Statehouse … 😁😁😁 It's time for the church to EAT. | Sudi #NyegeNyege2022 Jose Carmago US Embassy Rachel Ruto | pic.twitter.com/Py40XxhcPi — Sultan Hassan ToM (@the_tycoon_k) September 16, 2022

Slow down on those envelopes. You'll soon create a political problem for your husband https://t.co/Fhn7HtsQct — #KenyaFirst (@DonaldKOmoro1) September 17, 2022

This money Rachel Ruto is dishing out to the clegy, where does it come from? Asking for 50 million Kenyans. https://t.co/eWvgsEwJpZ pic.twitter.com/BQGM43MPe4 — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) September 16, 2022

You come empty handed and leave with an envelop. Ya Mungu ni mengi https://t.co/8HPEHrhigG — SᗯᗩᕼIᒪI~ᑭᑌᑎᗪIT (@YussufMwinyi) September 16, 2022

The clergy continues to collect their prayer fees. One at a time. https://t.co/7HOLTM8L1c — PDD (@pauldaviddavies) September 16, 2022

pastors will eat good these 5years. https://t.co/ydxRXSuUcV — SHAVENE MD (@imbayir) September 16, 2022

How much is she giving guys😂… If the offer is tempting I'll take myself there. I am sure the cops at the gate are under instruction not to turn away men of God. — B.N Omondi (@jatelaw) September 16, 2022

Bishop Yego was a popular public figure during the tenure of the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who was a worshipper in the African Inland Church (AIC).

Bishop Yego is the third clergyman to be hosted by the First Lady at State House this week. On Tuesday, Mama Rachel hosted the Zimbabwe’s Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries senior pastor Dr Ian Ndlovu and his wife.

On the same day, Mama Rachel also hosted prophet Victor Kusi from the Power Chapel Worldwide in Ghana.

Dr Ndlovu was famed for prophesying Dr Ruto’s victory in last month’s election.

Also read: President Ruto breaks from tradition with uniquely designed presidential portrait

“God’s will is to use a son of Kenya whose first name is Bill and the other name has initial ‘R’,” Dr Ndlovu said in one of his prophesies.

Dr Ndlovu also criticized the former President Uhuru Kenyatta for sideling his then deputy, terming the fallout as “betrayal at the highest mountain in Kenya.”

However, the First Lady guests at State House is already a subject of debate among Kenyans, with renowned gospel singer Reuben Kigame saying Ruto’s administration overdoing religion.

“I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” Kigame said.

Also read: