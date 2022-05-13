What KOT want to hear from the government





Kenyans on Twitter have responded overwhelmingly to a invitation for feedback by Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, on what they would like to know about the government.

The feedback from the online community ranged from prices of commodities to taxes to fuel to Kenya’s debt.

Here is a sample of the interesting ones:

What’s the Government of Kenya position on Pishori rice farmers living in Thindigua and its environs? — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) May 12, 2022

1:) Will prices on commodities, fuel etc .. decrease once the war in Ukraine is over ? 2:) Why are we paying for parking with the steep increase of goods ? 3:) Will government finally ban Matatus? 4;) Will government invest in better Public transports and make it affordable — 𝕮𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖊 𝕾𝖆𝖛𝖞 (@Crose_89) May 12, 2022

1. how much money does the GOK owe others? — Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) May 12, 2022

When is the government implementing #Bitcoin legal tender?… And some Crypto regulation to deter bad actors? — CRYPTOCURRENCY KENYA 🇰🇪 (@CryptoHubKE) May 12, 2022

Where have investigations into the KEMSA scandal reached? Na Pandora Papers inquiry itaanza lini? — Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) May 12, 2022

The govt is aware, the deputy president of the republic of Kenya absconded duty and he no longer appear in his office for the same. Why do you pay him salary and all other benefits amounting to millions?

Is this mismanagement of public funds? — Statehouse Watchman 💡 (@Mwaluko_Dominic) May 12, 2022

Why is the Govt of Kenya spending so much money on projects like roads when majority of its citizens cannot afford 3 meals a day? — Benard Mutisya™ (@MutisyaBenjamin) May 12, 2022

Does the government care when it is unable to create jobs and feed it’s citizens? What is the purpose of DP Ruto being paid by tax payers if he doesn’t even work in the government? — Kenya Kwanza ama One Kenya? 🤔 (@CitizenKenya9) May 12, 2022

The people who didn’t register for Huduma number when are they getting deported? I have my eyes set on Maldives — Bo$$🇰🇪🇺🇬🇹🇿 (@Sam_Baja) May 12, 2022

What is their plan in regard to decongesting the city.. forget the express way….that is for the rich. What are they doing to see that we can 🚲 or use 🛴 safely? Here lies the key to traffic menace in the city. Why no one sees this, leaves a lot to be desired. — Catherine Mburu (@Njeriwmburu) May 12, 2022