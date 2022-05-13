Join our Telegram Channel
What KOT want to hear from the government

By Wangu Kanuri May 13th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have responded overwhelmingly to a invitation for feedback by Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, on what they would like to know about the government.

The feedback from the online community ranged from prices of commodities to taxes to fuel to Kenya’s debt.

Here is a sample of the interesting ones:

