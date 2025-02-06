What Spotify, Warner Music’s New Multi-Year Deal Means for Artists





Music streamer Spotify and Warner Music Group (WMG) today have unveiled a new, multi-year agreement that covers both recorded music and music publishing which the digital service provider says will bring new monetary benefits to artists.

Through the deal, which follows a similar agreement between Spotify and Universal Musci Group a week ago, the companies said they would “strengthen their joint commitment to artists, songwriters, and fans, as well as the growth of the music ecosystem through innovative collaboration.”

The two companies however did not disclose the Financial details involved in the deal.

“WMG and Spotify will work together to shape the future of audio-visual streaming and enhance the value of music. The new deal will help deliver new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalog, further paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles.” read the statement.

Significantly, the new publishing agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music in several additional countries including the US, to ensure that songwriters benefit as part of the evolving streaming landscape.

Robert Kyncl Warner Music CEO praised the deal.

“This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters, and fans while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem. It’s a big step forward in our vision for greater alignment between rights-holders and streaming services. Together with Spotify, we look forward to increasing the value of music, as we drive growth, impact, and innovation.”

The same sentiments were shared by Daniel EK, Spotify Founder and CEO.

“For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for audiences worldwide—making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike,” stated Daniel EK.

News of the Spotify deal came as Warner Music unveiled its first quarter results on Thursday, which saw revenue fall 4.7 percent to $1.66 billion. Last week, Spotify announced it had paid $10 billion to the music industry with markets like Nigeria gaining after showing significant growth.