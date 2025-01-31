What to expect at the Trace Music Awards 2025 in Zanzibar





Last night at the Alloy Bar and Lounge in Nairobi, the Kenyan entertainment industry came together to celebrate music, culture, and artistic excellence during the Trace Music Awards Tour in Kenya.

The exclusive event hosted by Trace and partners Johnnie Walker brought together key players in the entertainment industry, including renowned artists, content creators, and media personalities who enjoyed an electrifying atmosphere filled with vibrant music and an exquisite drinks experience.

The event also honored celebrated artist Bien Aime Baraza, who has been nominated for the Best Artiste Eastern African category.

He is the only Kenyan nominee for the hyped Trace Awards & Summit 2025 a global musical event whose latest edition will take place in Zanzibar from February 24 to 26, 2025.

Ahead of the event Daniel Muchira, Managing Director, Trace Eastern Africa, highlighted what is to be expected of the awards.

“Trace Music Awards is about two things: Amplifying the Afro-Urban culture across the continent, creating connections among artists and entertainers, and most importantly, celebrating African musicians. By bringing African artists together through this kind of forum the Trace Music Awards, there is learning and people can integrate their various genres across the continent. We are already seeing South African sound Amapiano becoming big in East Africa and the aim is to amplify African Music told in our way beyond the continent,” Muchira spoke to Nairobi News.

He went on to add;

“We are proud to witness the continuous growth of African artists on the global stage. Events like these reaffirm our commitment to providing platforms where artists can shine, collaborate, and expand their reach. Bien Aime’s nomination is a testament to the exceptional talent coming out of this region, and we are honored to celebrate his journey with the industry,”.

The ceremony is expected to have artists from over 30 countries across Africa, the Caribbean, South America, and Europe compete across 24 categories. In Africa the awards will honor the broad spectrum of the continent’s musical expression, celebrating genres like Afrobeat, dancehall, amapiano, hip-hop, Afro-pop, gospel, zouk, and more.

Other nominees are some of the biggest names in African music today with Nandy, Diamond Platnumz, and Zuchu (Tanzania), along with Bien from representing East Africa.

In Western Africa, the nominations are just as exciting. Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Tems, Chike, and Simi, all from Nigeria, are among the leading contenders.

From South Africa, Grammy award winner Tyla is leading the pack.

Voting for the Trace Awards officially opened on January 2, 2025, and will close on February 15, 2025. Fans votes will make up 50% of the final decision. A panel of expert jurors will determine the other half.