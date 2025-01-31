What to expect from Janet Mbugua, Eric Latiff’s new Nation show





Veteran broadcast journalists Eric Latiff, Janet Mbugua and the youthful Mariam Bishar are set to launch Nation Media Group’s (NMG) new morning show Fixing The Nation on Monday.

From February 3, the trio will present the four-hour show from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday on all NMG platforms, including NTV, Nation FM, and digital channels.

“Introducing Fixing The Nation: One Conversation at a Time. For decades, Nation Media Group has been committed to journalism that informs, empowers and inspires real change. Now we are taking it further. With Eric Latiff, Janet Mbugua and Mariam Bishar, Fixing The Nation will be a bold, investigative and solutions-oriented show that holds power to account and amplifies your voice,” NTV announced.

The new show replaces Morning Fix, which was previously hosted by Brian Aseli and Mariam Bishar on Nation FM.

Aseli confirmed the transition during the final episode of Morning Fix, stating,

“This is the final show for Morning Fix. It has been an amazing journey with Mariam Bishar and DJ E every Friday. As we say goodbye, we also say hello to another exciting show.

The multi-platform programme will run every weekday and offer a fresh perspective on national issues.

With their extensive experience, Latiff and Mbugua are expected to bring dynamic discussion and insightful analysis to Fixing The Nation.

This will be Janet Mbugua’s first show in eight years, marking her return to mainstream media after leaving Citizen TV in April 2017.

Janet’s career took a significant turn in 2009 when she was hired by E.tv in Johannesburg, South Africa as a news anchor, reporter and producer for the pan-African current affairs programme Africa 360.

Janet’s time at Citizen TV cemented her status as one of Kenya’s top news anchors. She co-anchored the prime-time news with Hussein Mohammed, a role that earned her a loyal following.

Despite her success in journalism, Janet made the surprising decision to announce her retirement from the media in 2017.

She assumed a leadership role at the Kenya Red Cross Humanitarian Society and began consulting for The Hive, an organisation that amplifies gender equality messages across Africa.

Janet also explored the world of acting, starring in the hit TV series Rush, where she played Pendo Adama, the owner and editor-in-chief of Rush Magazine. She can also be seen in the new Netflix series Kash Money.

Latiff has had an illustrious career in the media industry spanning more than 20 years, but his background is different.

The veteran journalist first trained as a telecommunications engineer at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication-KIMC in South B in 1998.

He was part of the team assembled by Rose and David Kimotho in 2006 when they set out to launch K24 – Kenya’s first 24-hour news channel. He joined NMG from Standard Media Group where he hosted the Situation Room programme. Mariam began her career ar KBC before moving to Homeboyz and later on joining Nation FM.

