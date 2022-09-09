What to expect in Uhuru’s last military farewell fete

Kenya Defence Forces Army officers match past President Uhuru Kenyatta during 52nd Jamhuri day celebrations held on December 12, 2015 at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya will be accorded his last honour by the military in the country.

The ceremony of the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) is being held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The president, upon arrival will inspect the last military parade, and will be showered with symbolic gifts including a packed military uniform.

His final guard of honour will be mounted by soldiers in their ceremonial red tunics.

President Kenyatta last honour comes after being the Head of the State for the last ten years.

According to KDF Spokesperson Colonel Esther Wanjiku, the outgoing president will be joined by the Chief of Defence Forces.

“The event is in line with the military traditions and custom to hold a farewell ceremony for the Commander in Chief of Defence Forces,” KDF Spokesperson Colonel Esther Wanjiku said.

This comes five days to the swearing in of his successor, who is Dr William Ruto.

Dr Ruto won the much-contested August 9 presidential election, and the outgoing president has not recognized his win yet.

The same military farewell fete was held for the late former president Mwai Kibaki in 2013 and Daniel Moi in 2002.

However, Kibaki’s farewell was held at the Moi Airbase Barracks, the headquarters of the Kenya Air Force to which the then-Chief of Defence Forces, General Julius Karangi, was affiliated.

Several Cabinet secretaries are also expected to attend the event.

