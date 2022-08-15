What to expect upon declaration of the President-elect





Monday is a D-Day in Kenya as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati is expected to announce the winner of the election that was held on Tuesday last week.

Mr Chebukati is expected to declare the President-elect after six days of Forms 34As verification that has been taking place at the Bomas of Kenya.

The President-elect is expected to have attained 50 plus one votes from the valid votes across the country.

Article 138 of the Constitution states that a candidate shall be declared elected as President if the candidate receives more than half of all the votes cast in the election; and at least twenty-five percent of the votes cast in each of more than half of the counties.

Once the electoral commission has declared the winner, the Transition Committee which is mandated with the assumption of the office of the President-elect will be activated.

The team will handle the security of the President-elect, as well as organizing the necessary facilities and the personnel for the President-elect.

The President-elect security details will be heightened at his residential home as well as rural home.

According to Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the president-elect security and protection will be provided, which in this case is the Presidential Escort team.

The security will also be provided to the First Family of the President-elect as well as to the running mate of the President-elect.

Also, the committee will coordinate briefings of the President-elect with the relevant public officers.

However, if none of the candidates fails to gain the threshold, no candidate will be announced as the President-eelct, and a fresh election shall be held within thirty days after the previous election.

Based on the electoral commission tallying, the race has been between Deputy President William Ruto of the united Democratic Alliance and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

So far, Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has conceded defeat and rally his support behind Ruto, though the commission has not announced the final results.

Roots Party candidate Professor George Wajackoyah said on Sunday through a statement that he expects to be announced as a winner in the concluded election.