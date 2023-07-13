What we know so far about Mavoko MP Patrick Makau’s arrest over maandamano





Details of what officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are seeking to establish from Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau can now be revealed.

Mr Makau was arrested on Thursday morning at his Karen home by DCI detectives who questioned him on the role he played during Wednesday’s anti-government protests that were led by leaders of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

“He has been grilled over what transpired along Mombasa Road. Detectives want to know which role he played in the protests,” a detective who is privy of the matter told Nairobi News in confidence.

Credible sources have told Nairobi News that the MP is expected back at Nairobi Area DCI offices on Friday.

Following Mr Makau’s arrest, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has accused the MP of being among the financiers of the Azimio protests, which led to loss of lives and widescale destruction of property.

Prof Kindiki has also revealed that 312 people linked to the demonstrations were arrested. The CS said those arrested, including Mr Makau, will be charged in court with various criminal offences.

“The 312 people who directly or indirectly planned, orchestrated or financed yesterday’s violent protests and acts of lawlessness, including a Member of Parliament, have been arrested, and will be charged with various criminal offences,” Prof Kindiki said through a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The CS made the revelation on Thursday, after presiding over the launch of Kiserian Police Station and Olosurutia Sub-Location offices, in Kajiado County.

Condemning the nationwide protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, Kindiki said police are in pursuit of more people who they believe were involved in planning of the demos.

“Violent protests that lead to deaths, injury of civilians and security officers, disruption of daily businesses, destruction of private and public property, and looting are acts of lawlessness that can neither be accepted nor tolerated,” he said.

During the protests, property of unknown value was destroyed while many business activities were disrupted for the better part of the day.

Toll stations on the Nairobi Expressway toll stations at Syokimau were also extensively vandalized.

Terming the demonstrations as an act of hooliganism, lawlessness and a recipe of anarchy, Prof Kindiki said the violent protests witnessed do not have a relationship with the call for lowering of cost of living in the country.

He instructed security officers to enforce the law firmly while cracking down on criminals, including economic saboteurs, looters and those with the intention of vandalizing property.

This even after Azimio leader, Mr Raila Odinga insisted that the opposition will not relent on its cause of compelling the government to lower the skyrocketing cost of living.

