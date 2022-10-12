What Winnie Odinga really thinks about Kenyan socialites





A famous quote by an unknown person says, “People now post on social media to shine, not to share.”

Meaning, social media platforms are no longer being used to get social with family, friends and various communities but are now platforms for people to portray how well they are doing in life.

For a typical socialite/influencer in Kenya, a scroll through their social media pages reveal a life where the person has the latest expensive clothes and jewellery.

Not forgetting the latest mobile phones- for some reason, they are all iPhones, the latest vehicles, hanging out in posh locations, going on exotic vacations and boasting of the social media following they command.

Many, like Vera Sidika, Diana Bahati, Akothee, Corazon Kwamboka, Amber Ray, Natalie Tewa, Risper Faith, Michelle Ntalami and a host of others are not new to this life and would always be involved in some type of drama that keeps the hype about them going.

For example, Sidika duped Kenyans into believing she had implants removed from her butt as a means to generate hype about herself, leading up to the release of a rap song many have called mediocre.

Diana Bahati, on the other hand, disappeared from social media for almost a month after posting cryptic Instagram posts.

This led to her fans speculating about her health and that of the third baby she’s due to deliver.

Her husband, singer Bahati, further fuelled rumours that all was not well with Diana and later went to the extent of wiping out photos from his Instagram account.

The duo later resurfaced as Bahati released a new song. It turned out to be another clout-chasing stunt. It got to a point where Kenyans on social media claimed they had enough of famous people pulling stunts to garner attention instead of just letting their talent speak for them as was the case for Bahati.

As opinions of socialites and influencers continue to run low despite their constant hogging of bloggers’ attention, an evergreen sentiment by Winnie Odinga runs true to date despite giving it in 2017.

“I don’t think we should be glorifying h**s but they are so damn interesting. They have these crazy lives that they go to great lengths to portray and you can’t keep off their Instagram.

The only problem is that they make young girls think that what they do is the only way to acquire that lifestyle.

There are other ways you can have that life too and not be even bothered to post every single detail about it,” Winnie told the Standard in 2017.

She further reiterated that school-going girls can have that kind of life if they decide to work hard and achieve things for themselves.

