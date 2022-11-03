WhatsApp admins can merge groups





You will be able to merge groups of similar interest via WhatsApp if you are an admin. This new feature was announced by WhatsApp on its Twitter account saying, “Welcome to Communities. Now admins can bring related groups together in one place to keep conversations organized. Organized. Private. Connected.“

Welcome to Communities 👋 Now admins can bring related groups together in one place to keep conversations organized. Organized. Private. Connected 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u7ZSmrs7Ys — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 3, 2022

Additionally, one can be able to switch different groups in the community and text them as a group. The instant messaging service operated by Meta is constantly being updated with new functions and enhancements to improve user experience.

Last week, WhatsApp announced that they were developing a function that would display a user’s profile picture in a group chat.

This new feature would be helpful for users who belong to huge WhatsApp groups but don’t have all of their contacts’ names recorded in their contact list. Currently, WhatsApp groups can now have up to 512 individuals, up from a maximum of 256.

Sharing files up to 2GB in size is another new function, which is a vast advance over the prior cap of 100MB. While uploads and downloads of such files will display a counter that will let you know how much longer you’ll have to wait, WhatsApp advises using Wi-Fi for sharing particularly large files despite the fact that the files are said to be safeguarded by end-to-end encryption.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

However, last month millions of global WhatsApp users were unable to use the popular communication application following an outage.

Though WhatsApp management has not issued any statement yet regarding the outage, Nairobi News established that users were unable to send or receive messages on the platform, neither were the users able to make or receive audio and video calls.

Also read: Kenyan politician says Zuchu’s song, Kwikwikwi, is theme song to Ruto’s government

Bank employee on the spot over fake University degree