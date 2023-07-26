WhatsApp Channels feature now available to users in Kenya





WhatsApp has been on a relentless pursuit of innovation, consistently adding new features to enhance user experience.

The latest addition to this impressive roster is the introduction of WhatsApp Channels in Kenya, a feature that promises to revolutionize the way users interact on the platform.

The expansion of its Channels feature for broadcasts to seven additional countries. The countries included in this expansion are Kenya, Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine and Peru.

The company made this announcement through a Tweet and a Threads post, signaling its commitment to reaching a wider audience.

The Channels feature was initially launched last month for users in Singapore and Colombia and was designed to allow people to follow various organizations such as NGOs, medical research institutions, fact-checking bodies, and local authorities to receive important information.

WhatsApp aims to make this feature available to users worldwide by the end of the year.

Channels on WhatsApp are one-way conversations where administrators can send text, photos, and videos to individuals who are part of the channel.

These channels can be found in a dedicated “Updates” tab within the app, making it easy for users to discover and follow global or local organizations of their interest.

To get started with WhatsApp Channels in Kenya, follow these simple steps:

Update your WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Open WhatsApp and tap on the Updates tab

Scroll to and Select ‘Channels‘

Scroll through the available channels and join the ones you’re interested in.

You can also search for subjects of interest to you, and join the communities associated.

WhatsApp has come a long way since its inception as a simple instant messaging service.

Over the years, it has introduced a plethora of features that have transformed it into a dynamic platform for communication and interaction.

One such feature is Locked Chats, a privacy-centric feature that allows users to lock individual chats with a password, providing an additional layer of security to personal and sensitive conversations.

