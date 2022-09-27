WhatsApp introduces ways to call anyone even those not on the app

showing social media mobile apps icons of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Twitter, Snapcaht, Telegram, WhatsApp, - apps on the screen iPhone and Earpods. Moscow, Russia - March 23, 2020

Mobile application WhatsApp has announced the introduction of call links this week.

In a post on Twitter, Will Cathcart, WhatsApp Head Manager in Meta, tweeted, “Excited to introduce Call Links on @WhatsApp so you can easily start or join a call using just a link. Available for both audio and video calls starting this week.”

Once operational, WhatsApp users will be able to send the link to not only all their contact lists but also to contacts that are not on WhatsApp.

“Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever,” a post from the WhatsApp account read.

Launched in January 2009, WhatsApp, the mobile application allows its users to send text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, and user locations, among other functions.

In January 2018, WhatsApp released a standalone business app called WhatsApp Business which can communicate with the standard WhatsApp client.

It became the world’s most popular messaging application by 2015 and had more than 2 billion users worldwide by February 2020.

In April 2022, WhatsApp announced updated plans to roll out a Communities feature allowing several group chats to exist in a shared space, getting unified notifications and opening up smaller discussion groups.

The company also announced plans to implement reactions, the ability for administrators to delete messages in groups and voice calls to up to 32 participants.

In May 2022, the file upload limit was raised from 100 MB to 2 GB, and the maximum group size increased to 512 members.

Last month, WhatsApp enabled one to leave groups silently. In a post, they said, “Leave groups silently is a new feature that will only notify the admin when you leave a group chat. That means you can decide when to make a quiet exit—without everyone knowing.”

