WhatsApp is back after global outage

WhatsApp logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen and WhatsApp logo in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on January 14, 2021. Signal and Telegram messenger apps gained popularity due to the new WhatsApp's privacy policy. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Social media platform WhatsApp is back after more than an hour of having its services down.

Millions of its users on Tuesday lamented that they were not able to send or receive messages on the platform rendering them to share their experiences on Twitter.

Users were not also able to make both audio and video calls on the platform.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages for messaging and social media platforms, reports of WhatsApp outages skyrocketed since 10 a.m Kenyan time.

WhatsApp management is yet to issue a statement on what led to the service breakdown.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after it was restored;

WhatsApp is no longer down 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nlcmwW1OrX — GADGETS23.NG  (@gadgets23ng_) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is Back! — Lawrence Kitema (@lawrencekitema) October 25, 2022

Imagine WhatsApp getting back and you have no new message, 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/gYtZ3KAaoo — Sipho Nyiiro Nasif (@SiphoUganda) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp users exiting Twitter after Mark Zuckerberg fixes it. pic.twitter.com/6Badp53qAZ — Mr. GB, Nelson 🕥 (@bengagah_17) October 25, 2022