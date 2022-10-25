Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp is back after global outage

By Wangu Kanuri October 25th, 2022 1 min read

Social media platform WhatsApp is back after more than an hour of having its services down.

Millions of its users on Tuesday lamented that they were not able to send or receive messages on the platform rendering them to share their experiences on Twitter.

Users were not also able to make both audio and video calls on the platform.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages for messaging and social media platforms, reports of WhatsApp outages skyrocketed since 10 a.m Kenyan time.

WhatsApp management is yet to issue a statement on what led to the service breakdown.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after it was restored;

 

