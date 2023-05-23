WhatsApp lets users can now edit messages within 15 minutes

WhatsApp logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen and WhatsApp logo in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on January 14, 2021. Signal and Telegram messenger apps gained popularity due to the new WhatsApp's privacy policy. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

WhatsApp has announced an editing feature to allow users to alter messages up to 15 minutes after they have been sent.

The Meta-owned messaging service has started rolling out the editing function globally and it should become available to all users in the coming weeks, according to a blog post by the instant messaging platform.

“As with all personal messages, media, and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said.

IT’S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now. You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don’t have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

Messages that have been edited will have an “edited” notification displayed alongside them, although the edit history will not be shown so a user cannot view what the post said before it was altered.

The feature can be activated by pressing down on a message and selecting “edit” from the pop-up menu that appears.

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to 15 minutes after,” said WhatsApp.

Previously, the only way to correct a message sent in haste or containing an error was to delete it and send a fresh one, with recipients alerted to the fact by the removed post being replaced with the phrase: “This message was deleted.”

The new feature will now see users slowly avoiding the delete the for-all.

WhatsApp now joins iMessage by Apple, Telegram, and Signal, which has, for the longest time, enabled its users to edit messages after sending them.

Twitter, in its numerous changes, also introduced the editing option in tweets only to users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue.

WhatsApp has been introducing numerous new features in the platform, including reacting to status, sending audio as a status and reacting to messages.

