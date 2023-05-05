WhatsApp rolls out new updates to polls and voice notes





WhatsApp is adding some new updates to polls and sharing on its platform, the company announced on Thursday.

Most notably, you can now create single-vote polls and share media with captions.

You can now create single-vote polls, which means you can create a poll where people can only vote once.

Currently, polls are multiple-choice by default. You can uncheck the “allow multiple answers” option when you create a poll.

The messaging app now allows users to filter messages by polls, just like you can with photos, videos or links.

You can do this by tapping ‘Search’ and then ‘Polls’ for a results list.

In addition, you will now receive notifications when people vote in your polls. You can also see how many people have voted in total.

When it comes to sharing, you can now forward media with captions.

WhatsApp notes that when you forward media with a caption, you can keep it, delete it or rewrite it completely.

WhatsApp notes that in the past, you may not have had time to add context to forwarded media before someone replied.

Another new update allows you to add a caption before sharing a document.

WhatsApp says the new updates have begun rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The latest updates come days after WhatsApp released a new feature on its platform that allows users to access their WhatsApp accounts on up to four smartphones.

Previously, the feature allowed users to link their WhatsApp accounts to up to four companion devices, including their personal computers and tablets.

With the new rollout, users’ messages will sync across devices, including other phones. So even if one device is turned off, they can still access the app on other devices.

