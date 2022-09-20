WhatsApp tricks: How to send messages without saving a phone number





With over 2 billion active users globally, WhatsApp is ranked as the most used mobile messenger app. Its ease of use, group creation, ability to send text and audio notes, video and image sharing to numerous people at once continue to make it a favorite for all and sundry.

In the past, WhatsApp required a user to first save phone number in one’s contacts to make communication possible with a person on the app.

Now, however, there are ways one can bypass this requirement and avoid saving tons of numbers that will never be used past once, for example, shopping from a boutique or gadget store after first enquiries and purchase.

To avail this option to one self, you should:

1. Open any web browser on your computer for example Google, Yahoo or Bing.

2. Type in the web address http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxx . In place of the xxxx, type in the phone number you want to message followed by the country code. An example can be http://wa.me/910712345678254

3. Once you press enter after keying in the web address, you will be redirected to the WhatsApp screen on your computer screen.

4. Select the “Continue Chat” option.

5. A WhatsApp chat window will appear on screen and will allow you to communicate with the person whose mobile number you keyed in the web address.

This feature makes it possible for those without smart phones but have access to internet connection to communicate with family, friends and businesses.

According to 2022 WhatsApp user statistics, over 100 billion messages are sent across the world in a day and the average Android user spends 38 minutes a day on it.

Officially launched in November 2009, India has the highest number of global users in a month and is popular among the ages 26-35.

