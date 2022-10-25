Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp down for thousands of users, Kenyans react

By Wangu Kanuri October 25th, 2022 1 min read

Millions of global WhatsApp users were on Tuesday morning unable to use the popular communication application following an outage.

Whatsapp management was yet to confirm the outage but Nairobi News established that users were unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

Neither were the users able to make or receive audio and video calls.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages for messaging and social media platforms, reports of WhatsApp outages skyrocketed since 10 a.m Kenyan time.

The inability to communicate via the application led to a Twitter uproar with Kenyans on Twitter having this to say:

 

 

