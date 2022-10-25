WhatsApp down for thousands of users, Kenyans react

WhatsApp logo on the App Store displayed on a phone screen and WhatsApp logo in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on January 14, 2021. Signal and Telegram messenger apps gained popularity due to the new WhatsApp's privacy policy. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Millions of global WhatsApp users were on Tuesday morning unable to use the popular communication application following an outage.

Whatsapp management was yet to confirm the outage but Nairobi News established that users were unable to send or receive messages on the platform.

Neither were the users able to make or receive audio and video calls.

More than 2 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages for messaging and social media platforms, reports of WhatsApp outages skyrocketed since 10 a.m Kenyan time.

The inability to communicate via the application led to a Twitter uproar with Kenyans on Twitter having this to say:

When WhatsApp is down. pic.twitter.com/KAV80DN38e — A N D R E W S 👑🇲🇼 (@AlipoAndrews) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/zJUr4APr1T — PRINCE ZOON (@ZakariaZoon) October 25, 2022

This was me rushing to twitter to confirm if WhatsApp is truly down pic.twitter.com/1rtKBmgiRF — FINE BOY BLACKS 🙂🙂🙂 (@OnadokunJoshua1) October 25, 2022

I'm not the only one who opened twitter to check if WhatsApp was down then — joanne (@JoannaJessie3) October 25, 2022