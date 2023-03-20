Where is Baba? Raila Odinga’s location shrouded in secrecy

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Nairobi CBD. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT

As Azimio supporters engage with security officers in running battles in various streets of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), the coalition’s leader’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Actually, they are shrouded in secrecy as no one – in his camp – wants to reveal where he is

On Sunday, Mr Raila Odinga urged his supporters to defy police directive that today’s Azimio demonstrations are illegal.

The opposition leader termed Nairobi County boss Mr Adamson Bungei report as ‘nonsense.’

Defending the procession whose recommendations are expected to be submitted to the head of state, Dr William Ruto, in State House, Raila affirmed that the Inspector General of Police, IG Japhet Koome, is aware of the ‘peaceful picketing’.

However, as his supporters turn up for the cause, Raila has since not been spotted.

Through his social media accounts, the opposition leader has posted a video of some of his protestors gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

The video uploaded on his Twitter and Facebook accounts is captioned ‘Naona Kazi Imeanza tuko njiani nasi’.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Edwin congregated the demonstrators alongside other Azimio politicians.

“Wakenya tibim, Wakenya tialala…Ukombozi umeanza,” Mr Sifuna told the supporters.

The senator who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General, however, did not disclose where Mr Raila is.

Raila Odinga is also the ODM Party leader.

Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Ms Martha Karua (Narc-Kenyatta), Azimio coalition allied leaders’ whereabouts also remain private.

Nairobi News has since established that Ugunja Member of Parliament Mr Opiyo Wandayi has been arrested by police officers beefing security at Nairobi CBD streets.

The lawmaker has been bungled into a police vehicle and taken to Nairobi Central Police Station.

Apart from demanding the soaring cost of living to be addressed, Mr Raila Odinga wants the reinstatement of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners who resigned and were laid off following last year’s general elections pressure and appointment of the new commissioners stopped.

