Where is Bahati? Singer deletes all posts on Instagram

Musician Bahati when he was reduced to tears after Jubilee party recalled his nomination to contest the Mathare parliamentary seat. PHOTO | COURTESY

Singer Bahati has raised eyebrows over his last social media move which has left his fans in dire speculation as to his whereabouts over the past month.

Bahati, in his recent move, deleted all his posts from his Instagram account leaving no trace of communication, something that his fans have raised as a matter of concern following his loss in the previously concluded general elections.

The singer has been missing in action ever since the IEBC declared Anthony Oluoch as the winner of the Mathare parliamentary seat.

As many fans show their concern over the singer’s whereabouts, a section of netizens can’t help but speculate whether the singer is just in hiding in preparation for his next big project.

Many are of the opinion that he is simply trying to grab the attention of his followers in order to launch something new in his career.

Bahati’s wife, singer and rapper Diana Marua aka Diana B, about two weeks ago was put to the task of explaining her husband’s whereabouts during her surprise baby shower.

The rapper was thrown a surprise baby shower by her fans at Komarock Modern Healthcare Hospital, which brought her to tears.

In an interview with Nicholas Kioko, Diana was asked where her husband was and why he had been silent ever since he failed to clinch the Mathare constituency seat, and she responded by saying that people should be patient hinting that Bahati was about to unleash something big.

“What I’ll say is that you should wait for him ’cause it’s going to be crazy. Just wait for him!” she said.

Bahati invested heavily in campaigning for the Mathare constituency seat. Speaking in an interview with Tanzanian blogger Millard Ayo just days before the election, he disclosed that he had spent Sh33 million since the beginning of his campaign for the Mathare Member of Parliament (MP) seat and was prepared to spend Sh10 million on the election day.

“So far I have spent like Ksh 33 million. I am planning to spend Ksh 10 million on election day,” Bahati said.

Bahati, who vied on a Jubilee party ticket, finished third in the race to become Mathare MP after garnering 8,166 votes against the winner Anthony Oluoch of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party who managed 28,098 votes.

