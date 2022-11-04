Where is Moris Ochieng? Family look for kin abducted from Pipeline, Nakuru





Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) has shed light on a man who was reported missing early this year.

IMLU claims that the family of Moris Ochieng Juma, 25, has been looking for him since March when he was reported missing.

In an official statement, IMLU stated, “As the week comes to an end, we demand a vigorous search for hundreds of Kenyans who have disappeared.

One such Kenyan is Moris Ochieng Juma 25, a casual labourer from JB estate in Pipeline Nakuru.”

They added, “Ochieng has not been seen since then. His siblings have been looking for him since his disappearance. They reported the disappearance at Mwariki police station on 12/03/2022 but have not received any report on the investigation.”

The family has also visited 7 police stations and mortuaries in search of Mr. Ochieng.

“Families and relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances continue to undergo psychological torture and emotional disturbance. Ochieng’s family hopes to find him dead or alive,” the statement read in part.

In another case, still of another man abducted in Nakuru, the NGO narrated his last moments.

“Cases of enforced disappearances are on the rise in Nakuru with more than 5 reported cases this year.

On Sunday, 24/7/2022 at 7.30 pm, Brian Stingo, 21, an employee of Bethlehem Butchery in Nakuru, was picked up by a friend from his mother’s house at Manyani, Makuti Estate.

Brian did not come back on Monday, 25/7/2022, as is the norm, where he always comes for breakfast.

On Wednesday, 27/7/2022, Brian’s mother went to his house, and the landlord informed her that he had not seen him since Sunday, 24/7/2022,” IMLU stated.

To date, Brian’s mother has not received any communication or further indication of finding her son’s whereabouts despite reporting the disappearance at Bondeni Police Station, Nakuru.

The organization seeks a torture-free society and protects all Kenyans from all forms of state-perpetrated torture by using legal and advocacy means to seek justice.

