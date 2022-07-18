Where is Musalia Mudavadi?

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at Kasarani indoor arena on June 30, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

The motive behind Musalia Mudavadi’s absence from the political trail has left Kenyans guessing.

Mudavadi, a seasoned politician, has been away from the campaigns for the past two weeks amid reports he is on a trip to the USA.

The Amani National Congress (ANC) leader who entered a political marriage with Deputy President William Ruto has been missing in circulation since he was last spotted in Kajiado during campaigns.

Similarly, his absence has been felt on social media where he last posted on July 14, suggesting his trip outside the country might have been more on a private note than a formal one.

Ruto has also not publicly mentioned him for a while amid suggestions of a fallout.

Significantly, Mudavadi missed the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in his Vihiga turf, where the DP had a hard time controlling the crowds amid reports of a fallout between candidates contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ANC tickets.

In his previous meetings in Vihiga, Mudavadi asked residents to shun candidates contesting on Ruto UDA tickets.

“Please shun them. You cannot go to Ruto’s home turf and ask to be elected on a ANC ticket. We need ANC lawmakers here. Not UDA.,” said Mudavadi.

He’s also missed Ruto’s launch of an ultra-modern campaigns coordination and command center which will be at the heart of his fight for the presidency in August 2022.