Where your presence now lives – Wambui Collymore’s birthday message to late husband

The late Bob Collymore and his wife Wambui Kamiru. PHOTO | NATION

Wambui Collymore, on Friday, January 13, sent a heart-warming birthday message to her husband, the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

In his memory, his widow posted a touching message on social media to celebrate the man she had spent almost five years together.

“Happy birthday @bobcollymore – to memories. The place where your presence now lives,” she tweeted.

Happy birthday @bobcollymore – to memories. The place where your presence now lives. 💐 pic.twitter.com/t9F5C0Nn0g — Wambui K. Collymore (@WambuiKamiru) January 13, 2023

Collymore died on July 1, 2019, at his home in Kitisuru.

He had gone to the UK in October 2017 to receive treatment for acute myeloid Leukemia and returned in July 2018 to resume duties at Safaricom.

Born in 1958, Collymore was a Guyanese-born British businessman and the Chief Executive Officer of giant telco Safaricom.

The iconic businessman passed on on July 1, 2019, at his home after a long battle with leukemia.

Besides being the face of Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Collymore was a family man who kept his private life private.

When he spoke about his family, however, it was with pride. At the age of 61, he had been married three times, and each time, he said during an interview, “it kept on getting better.”

“Each time, it’s got better. Each time the match has been better.

“I never set out to remarry, I think I just met someone who, someone I think I can spend the rest of my life with because we care for each other,” he once said.

Collymore left behind a wife and four children. He died at the age of 61.

