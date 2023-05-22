Who is Fantana? Diamond’s love interest and politician’s daughter





Fantana, the fast-rising American-Ghanaian artist, has captured the attention of fans and followers as the rumoured new love interest of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

Fantana’s unique blend of American and Ghanaian influences has garnered her a huge following, and her appearance on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African reality show has only added to her popularity.

Speculation about their relationship has been rife, with fans eagerly dissecting every hint and clue that suggests a romantic connection between the two.

As news of their alleged romance spread like wildfire across social media platforms, fans took to the internet to voice their opinions and reactions.

In one of the episodes of the reality show, Diamond is filmed in a passionate embrace with Fantana – real name Francine Koffie.

Reflecting on the intimate moment, Diamond shared his thoughts on the mesmerising kiss between him and Fantana.

“I always thought I was an exceptional kisser until I experienced the touch of Fantana’s lips,” he revealed.

The popular bongo artist confessed that Fantana’s kiss was beyond his expectations, describing it as an overwhelming and intense encounter.

“It wasn’t just a kiss, it felt like she was ‘eating’ me,” Diamond exclaimed, emphasising the magnitude of the experience.

While neither Fantana nor Diamond has officially confirmed their relationship, their social media interactions and public appearances have left fans guessing and speculating about the nature of their connection.

Who is Fantana?

Ghanaian politician Dorcas Affo Toffey is the mother of singer Fantana.

In one of her posts on Facebook, Dorcas revealed how proud she is that her daughter is featured in season 2 of the Netflix series ‘Young, Famous & Africa’.

Fantana’s mother is a popular business mogul, member of parliament and philanthropist in Ghana.

The singer has only one sibling, a sister, Lynelle Koffi, who happens to be a medical doctor in the United States of America.

The new season of the reality show follows the lives of African celebrities from different countries as they navigate work, play and relationships in Johannesburg, South Africa.

American-born Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician Fantana confidently declared that she is the biggest female dancehall artiste in Ghana.

She released her first song titled ‘So What’ in 2019.

