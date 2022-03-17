Who should succeed Mzee Kibor as men’s conference chairman?





Following the demise of Mzee Jackson Kibor, christened the men’s conference chairman, Kenyans are in speculation as to who should fill his huge boots.

Kibor, a wealthy businessman, and politician lived a full life and earned respect in many quarters for his business acumen and wealth spanning thousands of acres of land in the Rift Valley.

He also had a controversial touch in his personal life, specifically his love for women, which led to family fights, numerous court cases, and divorces.

He had four wives, divorcing two of them, a number of girlfriends, and dozens of children.

He even remarried aged 80, leading to admiration from some quarters with men giving him the unofficial title, Chairman of the Men’s Conference. A section of men advocated for the deceased as a role model and were wowed by his ability to tame ladies in an increasingly tough environment.

The dilemma now is which candidate will fill in his big shoes?

1. Samidoh– Born Samuel Muchoki, the police officer is also a popular musician known for revolutionizing Mugithi songs by giving them a modern touch. Now a father of four but soon-to-be dad of five, Samidoh has a Kibor touch in him as women appear to embrace his company. His spats with baby mama Karen Nyamu, a politician and lawyer, are well documented but for some reason, maybe the smile, Samidoh knows a thing or two about keeping a woman happy.

2. Frankie Just Gym It – Coming a close second is the fitness trainer, born Franki Kiairie. He’s caused a stir online after breakups with his two baby mamas with whom he’s sired two children each. His bedroom skills and ability to charm some of the most beautiful women in town have earned him admiration and made him a candidate for this title.

3. Amerix– Born Eric Amunga, Amerix has built his profile for being vocal on matters of masculinity on his Twitter handle. Having dedicated Saturdays towards dishing out survival teachings to men, the male chauvinist admits he has four wives. Amerix is also known for the #bettertogether clarion call for men to be the better versions of themselves and not to drop their guard while in the company of women.

4. Maverick Aoko – The only woman to make this shortlist. Born Scophine Aoko Otieno, Aoko is known for being a singled-out woman who surprisingly advocates for men both on her social media and during interviews on mainstream media. With a background in journalism, the blogger is also known for using foul language as she combats feminists who live in fake lifestyles under men’s means.

5. Diamond Platnumz – The veteran Tanzanian musician known for soothing Bongo songs has sired children across East Africa. Born Naseeb Abdul Juma, Diamond has often been the talk of town after breaking up with his baby mamas namely Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobetto, and Tanasha Donna.