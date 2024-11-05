Whose baby is it? Mammito on her pregnancy and upcoming stand-up show





Heavily pregnant comedian Eunice Wanjiru ‘Mammito’ Njoki, is gearing up for her latest stand-up comedy special, ‘Maandamano Baby’. She promises fans a night filled with laughter and personal insights.

In her unique style, Mammito shared that the idea for ‘Maandamano Baby’ was conceived in July, when many Gen Z Kenyans were protesting the proposed 2024 Finance Bill.

“While I joined the rest of Kenyans in rejecting the finance bill, I was busy making a future little fighter,” she said.

“I want to take you through my life as a Kenyan lately and share my pregnancy journey with you by doing a one-hour stand-up special. I might need to take bathroom breaks during the show, so it may extend to an hour and a half, and yes, I’d love to see you there! It’s not a solo performance because it’ll be two in one, me and mini me!”

Mammito’s pregnancy has left the majority of her fans surprised with many keen to know who could be the man responsible for the pregnancy.

The last time the comedian ever went public with her love relationship was when she had a long on-and-off relationship with fellow comedian Eddie Butita before parting ways for good sometime in 2o22.

Maandamano Baby is set to continue Mammito’s streak of successful, events, following Mammito & Friends (2022 & 2023) and Mammito and Girlfriends (2023).

Known for her bold, relatable comedy, Mammito’s performances are celebrated for their sharp wit and audience connection, and this event promises to live up to her reputation.

Adding a special touch to this show, Mammito has partnered with Chumz, a goal-based savings and investment app that uses gamification to help users save, making it easy to set savings goals with as little as KES 5.

The Maandamano Baby event will take place on December 20, 2024, at the C.U. Shah Jain Bhavan Auditorium in Loresho, Nairobi.

Ticket Information: