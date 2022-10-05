Why a section of Lang’ata road will be closed on Sunday

Traffic on Langata Road T-Mall flyover on August 8, 2022. The flyover was officially opened to traffic after it was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 31, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A section of Lang’ata Road between the U-turn to Langata Hospital and Langata Barracks Roundabout will be closed on Sunday for 12 hours.

The closure of the road, according to Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is to pave way for the erection of Langata Barracks Footbridge.

“The installation of the footbridge is to enhance pedestrians’ safety on the busy road,” said Kenha.

In a notice by Kenha to the public, the roads agency said the closure will start at 5 am and up to 5 pm and traffic disruptions will be experienced along the road.

The authority urged motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on-site.

Motorists heading towards City Centre have been advised to take Kungu Karumba Road then take Kitengela Road towards Langata Hospital back to Langata Road.

While motorists heading towards Bomas and Karen are advised to take the U-turn towards Langata Hospital through Kitengela Road then to Kungu Karumba Road and back to Langata Road at Barracks Roundabout.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/UbbJLKm1aP — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) October 4, 2022

Last week, the authority closed a section of the road between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance to pave way for the erection of the Uhuru Gardens footbridge.

The road was closed on Saturday and Sunday at different time intervals, both for inbound and outbound lanes, between the U-turn just after the Carnivore entrance and Uhuru Gardens entrance.

This followed the planned erection of the Uhuru Gardens footbridge. The installation of the footbridge is to ensure pedestrians safely cross the busy road.

Last month, Kenha closed a section of road between T-Mall and Madaraka roundabouts for 12 hours.

The closure of the road was to pave way for the erection of the T-mall footbridge.

