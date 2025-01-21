Why Abel Mutua is yet to earn from YouTube despite his channel’s popularity





Filmmaker, scriptwriter, and content creator Abel Mutua says YouTube doesn’t pay him even though he can generate a significant amount of money from his Mkurugenzi channel.

Mutua is one of the country’s most accomplished storytellers and scriptwriters, and his multifaceted talents have enabled him to carve out a legendary niche in storytelling that has seen his Mkurugenzi channel grow in popularity.

The 38-year-old, who shot into the limelight with his role in Tahidi High, has distinguished himself with his unique approach to storytelling.

The actor has managed to carve out a distinctive niche for himself, specializing in the art of telling compelling stories with moral lessons. Whether drawing from his own experiences, those of his friends, fans, or historical events, Mutua’s storytelling ability is unparalleled.

What began as an experiment, this storytelling venture on YouTube has become a lucrative venture, earning Abel Mutua millions of dollars annually.

He is now one of Kenya’s top content creators, with a substantial YouTube following of over 701,000 subscribers and an average of 150,000 viewers per video uploaded.

But Mutua now says that even though he makes a substantial amount of money from YouTube, he has yet to enjoy the money.

“Let me shock you, the money I get from YouTube is not bad, but my staff is huge. I have a payroll of fourteen guys from YouTube, I don’t stay with anything (money) made from YouTube but it is enough to ensure that everybody (workforce) has been fed (paid)”. Mutua reveals.

In an earlier interview, Mutua revealed that he spends an average of Sh200,000 on a single shoot of two to three days.

However, the ebullient filmmaker doesn’t regret not getting a slice of his YouTube fortune.

“And that’s because I know that YouTube is what is building this ecosystem that is supporting my creative enterprise. Our last movie Makosa Ni Yangu cost us Sh12 million to produce. We only raised half of the amount with the other half being funded by this ecosystem (through crowdfunding) that I am talking about,” he adds.

The growing number of viewers on his channel has also attracted brands that target his audience, and this is where Abel says he indirectly makes his money.

“With this ecosystem, so now when AbSA Bank or DSTV comes, now that’s the money I take to the bank. For me, YouTube is a tool where I invest heavily, do it right by producing quality content because I know it will attract other income sources.”