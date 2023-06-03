Why actress Mumbi Maina is celebrating Hollywood star Keanu Reeves





Seasoned actress Mumbi Maina has popped a bottle of champagne for Hollywood’s A list actor Keanu Reeves, for easing her pressure on the production of The Matrix sequel release last year.

Despite being a notable celebrity herself in the country, Mumbi has confessed to being super nervous when she met Hollywood Reeves with whom both featured on the Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Resurrections 2022.

Mumbi however says it was Reeves gentle approach towards her that made her settle down really well for her role in the film where she played a supporting cast member while the Canadian was the main actor.

“I was initially very nervous about the entire experience. I wasn’t sure what exactly to expect given the magnitude of the entire production and the fact that it was also my first science fiction film,” Mumbi said.

Also read: Vera Sidika produces proof of her marriage to Brown Mauzo

For Mumbi, being cast for the film remains one of the highlights of her career but meeting Reeves and working with him, was something else altogether.

“I met Keanu a few days prior to filming my scenes with him. He was friendly, super humble and really easy going; that put a huge chunk of my anxiety at ease,” Mumbi recalled.

Before The Matrix, Mumbi had also featured on another international film, a series Sense 8, which incidentally was directed by Lana Wachowski who also directed The Matrix Resurrections. Mumbi credits Wachowski for believing in her.

“Lana saw my potential as an artiste that I hadn’t seen before, and it was beautiful and scary at the same time. I appreciate how much she helped me expand my thinking as an artiste and how much I’ve grown from my experience working with her,” Mumbi said.

Also read: Babu Tale was ‘hurt’ when he learnt of Diamond’s relationship with Zuchu

The exposure from international roles have been a major plus to Mumbi’s career even when she plays in local films where in most cases she is always the lead actress.

“My rule is always to give every single role my very best, whether it’s a local production or an international one. The energy given on smaller roles will be the same energy on bigger roles so treat them both like your biggest break,” she said.

Currently, Mumbi portrays Katherine on Showmax latest local telenovela Second Family. In the telenovela, Katherine is the CEO East Africa Granary Company, a lucrative business on the brink of collapse and financial ruin after the sudden death of its founder Leo (Ian Mbugua).

“Katherine is very mysterious at the moment; you’re never sure whose side she’s on. She knows how to use her strength and charm when it suits her,” Mumbi said of her role.

Also read: Josh Wonder’s new bae to the rescue of TikToker’s ex Ajib Gathoni