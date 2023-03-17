Why Azimio blogger Pauline Njoroge has reservations about timing of mass action





Azimio la Umoja blogger Pauline Njoroge has shared her reservations about the timing of Raila Odinga’s planned mass action next Monday.

The controversial blogger claimed that President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua would use the demonstrations as an excuse for their own failures in the next several months.

Ms Njoroge was responding to one of her fans who faulted her for supporting maandamano so that Kikuyu-owned businesses would incur losses.

“Their businesses are already suffering under Ruto’s government. How can businesses which heavily depend on importation survive the current dollar exchange rate?” she posed.

“It is laughable to see UDA propagandists desperate to create a narrative that the demos are about Kikuyus and Luos, with Luos intending to destroy Kikuyu businesses. There are no such intentions.”

Mr Odinga has maintained that the planned mass action will happen on Monday, March 20, a day he has declared a “public holiday.”

This after Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua asked the ODM party leader to declare the day a public holiday to make it possible for Kenyans to participate in the mass protests.

“We ask you, your excellency, to declare that day [Monday, 20 March] a public holiday so we can get on with this matter [anti-govt demos]. We can’t have rigged elections year in, year out,” Karua said.

However, according to the law, only the Interior Cabinet Secretary has the authority to declare a public holiday.

Ever since the apex court upheld President Ruto’s victory, Mr Odinga has been faulting his administration and the decisions he make.

