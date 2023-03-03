Why Azimio bloggers have launched fresh attacks on President Ruto





Barely six months after the ceasefire between the so-called Azimio and Kenya Kwanza bloggers, the opposition bloggers have launched a fresh onslaught on President William Ruto and his administration.

The online war is has been sparked by speculation that some of the roles in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been transferred to the office of the Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

The attack is led by Pauline Njoroge, who was at the forefront of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition online campaign for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in last year’s General Election.

According to Ms Njoroge, the move by President Ruto’s administration to decentralize the handling of diplomacy and international relations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to other ministries could lead to conflict between ministries.

Also read: Muslim leaders ‘back’ Raila on lowering cost of living

She claimed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has played a big role since independence, including handling its relations with other countries.

“Decentralizing the conduct of diplomacy and international relations to other ministries will not only be contrary to international norms, but it will also be cause major inefficiencies and is potentially harmful to Kenya’s national interest,” Ms Njoroge said.

“This will lead to confusion, inconsistency and even conflict between different government departments, and will also undermine the effectiveness of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.”

According to the blogger, the President should have taken action against the holder of the office instead of centralization some functions.

“If the minister is ineffective, isn’t it better to have him removed or reshuffled than to destabilize such a critical ministry and system?”

Also read: Stop being petty, Savula tells Raila

She also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has the expertise, experience, and resources necessary to manage diplomatic relations with other countries effectively.

She argued that according to Vienna Conventions, which Kenya has ratified, set out the basic rules and principles of diplomatic relations between states.

“According to these conventions, diplomatic relations are the exclusive purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for the appointment of ambassadors, consuls and other diplomatic staff.”

The blogger has been one of the harshest critics of President Ruto. She was also a defender of former Interior Principal Secretary, Dr Joseph Kibicho as well as the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.