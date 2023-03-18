Why Azimio supporters in Homa Bay are threatening to boycott Monday protests

Azimio leader Raila Odinga introducing members of Movement for the Defence of Democracy during political rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega on February 25, 2023. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

A section of Azimio la Umoja supporters in Homa Bay are threatening to boycott Monday’s planned mass action, saying it will neither add value to them nor change their state of life.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga plans to lead his supporters in a march to State House to push the government to lower the cost of living.

Some of his supporters in different counties have been engaging in protest since the beginning of this week. In Kisumu and Migori Counties protesters blocked roads and stormed a government function to show their displeasure with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Homa Bay County has not witnessed similar events despite being one of Mr Odinga’s strongholds.

Led by ODM youth leader Kevin Ouma the supporters on Friday said they will not engage in any form of protests to protect their property and sources of livelihood.

Initially members of Homa Bay Bunge la Wenye Nchi had organised a demonstration on Friday with local leaders, including MCAs, reported to have asked their supporters to join them in the match.

They had planned to have a procession from the Homa Bay town centre to the county commissioner’s office before moving to the governor’s office.

“We made an announcement on radio inviting residents to support us in the procession. It is difficult for families to afford three meals a day and that is what we want the government to know,” said Mr Walter Opiyo on behalf of the group.

But they were repulsed by Mr Ouma and his group which said they are concerned about the slow economic growth of the county which will be stalled by the protests.

“We are poor economically with many people being jobless. Any form of disruption in business will plunge us to more poverty,” Mr Ouma said.

Other youths expressed concern about their safety during the protests. In past demos, police have used teargas to disperse youths.

