Why Azimio’s top leadership has pitched camp at DCI headquarters

Raila Odinga (center) and the top leadership of Azimio la Umoja address the media at Kalonzo Musyoka Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on May 24, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Azimio la Umoja leaders are currently at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The leaders, who include Martha Karua, former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Mr George Wajackoyah, arrived at DCI headquarters alongside former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Also present are former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

Reports also indicate that opposition leader Raila Odinga is expected to arrive at DCI headquarters.

Mr Njenga is wanted for questioning after police raided his three houses in Nakuru, Lavington and Karen where they found a firearm.

However, political leaders have dismissed the summons saying they are politically motiavted.

Police also claim to have found more than 90 rolls of bhang at Mr Njenga’s Ngomongo home in Bahati, Nakuru County.

The former Mungiki boss spent the whole of Wednesday at the Nakuru Magistrate’s Court fighting his arrest by the police.

He later appeared at the Nakuru County Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices to record a statement.

At the Nakuru court, Mr Njenga was represented by his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru before Senior Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soita.

The lawyer argued that the DCI was out to spread false information about his client, who had already managed to secure an anticipatory bail from the Nairobi High Court.

“It is also illegal for the police to claim that they are looking for Njenga because apart from the anticipatory bail which expires on 20 June when he is expected to enter a plea, they do not have a warrant of arrest against him,” he said.

He said no officer had contacted Mr Njenga to ask him to represent himself before the police.

On Monday 22 May, the DCI issued a statement saying that Mr Njenga was a wanted man who had decided to go into hiding.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin issued a statement on Monday evening shedding light on the recovered items.

“One of the firearms recovered was a home-made pistol capable of firing, while the other was a Tokarev pistol with the serial number deliberately defaced. Three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also found hidden in one of the rooms of the house,” the DCI chief said in the statement.

