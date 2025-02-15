Why Bien supports the controversial $3.8 million deal between Kenya and the Grammys





Vocalist Bien-Aime Baraza, a key industry player, seen by many as a populist in the Kenyan music scene, says he supports Kenya- Grammy’s $3.8 million (Sh500 million) controversial deal.

Despite the announcement by President William Ruto eliciting anger and displeasure from a majority of Kenyans who criticized him for misplaced priorities and miscalculations, Bien insists the contentious Grammy deal is good for the Kenyan Creative industry.

“I am a voting member of the Grammys (Recording Academy), I vote every year for the Grammy Awards. I feel happy that (as a country) we are having a conversation of that nature. I know the timing of it all might be wrong and the vessel that delivered the message might be awful for the people. But it is an investment in the music industry in this country in a positive way, it’s just that (the news) came from a broken vessel. The news came from a direction we don’t want to hear from and I understand that.” stated Bien at the recent Trace Music Awards Tour event in Nairobi.

According to Bien, what Kenyans need to understand is that a Grammy investment in Kenya and Africa isn’t just about the awards.

“You know the Grammys don’t come to give awards in your country. They come to help with music policies, they come with music education opportunities, and they come with professionals in the industry to give knowledge. So there are positive things that are going to happen with our music industry as African and especially as Kenyans if we host them here because we are the most strategic partner for the Grammys in Africa. We have beautiful locations, good technology, and enough accommodations to host Grammys guests. So let’s see how that goes.” Bien explained.

He went on to add, that winning a Grammy in itself has a far more reaching career consequence for an artiste.

“From my experience with the Grammys, when you see someone win, behind the scenes you will realize the artiste has been backed by big Record Labels that have invested millions of shillings into pushing their craft and brand. It’s just not about writing and recording songs and then you win a Grammy. There is so that Grammys measures for one to win the award. These are the hard conversations that Kenyan artists haven’t been exposed to.”

President Ruto, during a town hall meeting with youths in November 2024, In Nairobi shocked the nation when he revealed that his government had already paid $3.8 million (Sh500 million) to Grammy Global Ventures (GGV) in its bid to become the capital of the African Grammy Awards Centre.

“The Sh500 million is already paid. This is not just a plan. It is a done deal. I am confident that our efforts are on track as the representative for the Grammys here can attest,” said Ruto.

The president was reacting to Dennis Itumbi’s – Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, comment about the deal.

“There is something we are doing for the Grammy Awards for Africa. And we have instructed the State Department to pay so that the Grammy Awards can be hosted in Kenya,” Itumbi had earlier indicated on the platform.

The revelations by the president became a hot trending topic in the country for weeks. Initial reports from Grammy Awards insiders had it that they had denied the reports on Kenya’s involvement in the said investment.

The indications were that The Recording Academy does not receive funds from foreign governments.

As the heat hit home the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports was forced to make a public clarification about the deal.

The explanation by the then Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry, Kipchumba Murkomen, had it that on September 25, 2023, Kenya and GGV signed an agreement in which both parties committed to collaborating in the establishment of the Africa Academy headquarters and centers where Grammy-branded events will be held in the region.

Murkomen went on to state that not only Kenya but also Rwanda, Nigeria, and South Africa, had signed the same MoUs and agreements for consideration to implement the Africa Academy as founder members.

The Grammys had earlier announced the MoU on their website, although they never mentioned financial obligations.

“The Grammy Global Ventures is the international arm of the Recording Academy, the company that presents the Grammy Awards. By hosting the Africa Academy or Centre in Kenya, our music creators stand to benefit from the Recording Academy’s technological resources, brand, networks, and expertise to create original music content that will showcase our cultural heritage to a broader audience. In addition, it will enhance the visibility of our artistic scene and position our country as the epicenter of entertainment in Africa,” stated Murkomen.

The CS then added;

“We have met all our financial obligations as stated in the agreement by making the 4th and final installment of the net fee of USD 2,500,000 ((Sh323,850,000) this month (December 2024),”

The current market rate suggests that Kenya could have part with about Sh500 million – the amount the President announced – in this project so far.

“The money is to be used to set up and operationalize the Africa headquarters in the initial stages. If more than two founding members pay the fees, GGV will use the excess money equally in the founding member countries to stage Grammy events. We are ready to host the Africa Academy or its centers in Kenya once it is confirmed.”Murkomen added.

The African Academy project is seen to be similar to the Latin Grammy Awards which was first hosted in 2000.

The Latin Recording Academy presents awards recognizing outstanding achievements in the Latin Music Industry. The Latin Grammy Awards mainly encompass music released in Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the Latino United States.

“Bringing the Grammys to Kenya or Africa is the same thing as the Latin Grammy Awards, which are different from the ones in the US. So let’s wait and see. A lot has been said but not done. When we see it done, we will be grateful,” Bien adds.

