Why billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi quit alcohol at 25





Businessman and political strategist Jimmy Wanjigi in a recent interview on NTV’s ‘Dr Kingori Show’, opened up about a pivotal decision that reshaped his life.

The politician delved into the story behind his choice to quit alcohol at the tender age of 25, a decision that not only altered his lifestyle but also impacted his circle of friends and paved the way for his remarkable success.

Wanjigi explained his decision to quit alcohol was not catalyzed by a dramatic event or crisis.

“Nothing happened. I just wanted to change my lifestyle. I was tired that every weekend, every ‘what sijui what,’ tuko hapa Sunday tunakunywa pombe, tunakula nyama,” Wanjigi reminisced with a smile.

He admitted to growing weary of the repetitive cycle of weekend revelry and club hopping that had become the norm for him and his peers.

The decision to abstain from alcohol brought about new friends while his friends, who were accustomed to his convivial party presence, began to drift away.

“I started looking for a different conversation. People who were at a different level. At 25, the people I was associating with were beyond 40,” Wanjigi noted.

Dr. Kingori probed further into the notion of young success, referencing a commonly held view that significant financial success is often not achieved until later in life.

Challenging this perspective, Wanjigi shared his perspective:

“I don’t quite agree with that coz I don’t know where age comes with that. Age and maturity are two different things.”

He emphasized that maturity and character development play a more crucial role than age itself.

“There are people who make it by even 35, 38 – the key thing is maturity.”

Attributing a portion of his accomplishments to mentorship and the ability to listen, Wanjigi offered advice to young people aspiring for success.

“Go and spend time with people where you will learn even one vital lesson,” he urged.

He highlighted the transformative power of surrounding oneself with individuals whose wisdom and insights can inspire growth and innovation.

Son of a former Cabinet Minister, Wanjigi is considered one of the deep pocketed businessmen in the country. He unsuccessfully attempted to vie for the presidency in 2022.

