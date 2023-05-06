Why Boniface Mwangi wants marijuana legalised





Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has called for the legalisation of marijuana in the country, saying it will stop extortion by police on the youth.

According to Mwangi, legalisation of marijuana will help the government raise revenues amounting to billions of shillings through the sale of medicinal marijuana.

“Legalize marijuana. It’s the one thing that police use a lot to extort the youth. You argue with a cop, and they plant bhang on you. The most popular Kenyan artistes are pushing the #LegalizeIt campaign by smoking openly. No one can arrest them,” Mwangi said.

“In Kenya, it’s only drug barons, their dealers, and the police benefit from the sale of marijuana. Legalise marijuana, tax it, and Kenya will make billions in profit from selling medicinal marijuana, the global cannabis market size was estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.3 billion,” he said.

“How much is $27.7 billion in Kenya shillings? Why can’t Kenya benefit from selling good marijuana to the world? Miraa farmers can make more money selling marijuana because they can export the product to the US, Canada and Europe. Miraa market is mostly the Middle East, if you’re caught with miraa in the US or Europe, you go to jail,” he explained.

While Mwangi is calling for the legalisation of marijuana, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua earlier in the week lauded the government for making marijuana unaffordable for the youth.

“I am so happy that since we started this exercise in Central Kenya region, a joint of bhang that was going at Sh100 is now going for Sh400. That is good progress,” Gachagua said during an event in Central Kenya.

Gachagua also emphasized the importance of regulating illicit brews and clamping down on the mushrooming wines and spirits outlets.

The Deputy President also proposed that Members of County Assemblies should regulate the opening of wines and spirits outlets and increase the requirements needed to open the retail outlets.

